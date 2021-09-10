CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Question regarding Contested Hearing for Speeding Ticket

It may be able to find a procedural error by the officer, court or prosecutor. It may be possible to change the charge to a non-moving violation with fine and/or driving class. It may be able to have it dismissed after a probationary period. You may be more successful having an experienced traffic attorney represent you, as they will know the court and judge, and which may work best in your particular circumstances, and can go to the hearing for you.

The Associated Press

Hearing set for Monday on Minneapolis police ballot question

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has scheduled hearing for Monday on an effort to keep a charter amendment on the future of policing off the ballot in Minneapolis. Attorneys for former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels and others filed the motion late Wednesday, saying the council failed when it approved new ballot language Tuesday to solve the problems that led Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson to order the measure stricken from the ballot earlier in the day.
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
After Shooting Son And Leaving Him Bleeding For 2 Hours, Lawyer Outraged Over Censure

Above the Law writes about a lot of wild things that happen to lawyers. That’s kinda our bread and butter. So, maybe I’m a bit jaded. But this disciplinary case against New Jersey attorney Annmarie Smits really floored me. Smits recently received a censure from the New Jersey Supreme Court — despite the Disciplinary Review Board’s recommendation for a more severe 3-month suspension — after shooting her son and not taking him to a hospital for treatment.
Shreveport Magazine

Confused elderly man in his 80s couldn’t pay his breakfast tab, so responding police officer paid it for him

Given the amount of criticism and scorn the police force has gotten in recent years – deserved or not – it’s easy to forget that a great deal of our men and women in blue are compassionate souls simply trying to make the world a better place. In an age where any interaction can be photo’d or filmed and then put online for the world to see, it almost feels like we’ve become accustomed to seeing police officers involved in incidences where they come off as aggressive, over-bearing individuals who bully and pressure others because they think they can get away with it.
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
On Appeals: Despite Supreme Court Rulings, a Challenge to the Denial of an Evidentiary Hearing in a Family Law Matter Can Easily, but Unintentionally, Be Forfeited

I have fielded several calls in recent months from family law practitioners looking to appeal a family law ruling on the basis that their client was denied their ability to present live testimony at a critical evidentiary hearing. The Supreme Court established what seemed to be a clear due process requirement for these types of hearings in 2007’s Elkins v. Superior Court, and the Legislature expanded and codified that ruling in Family Code §217, which says that trial courts “shall” receive “live testimony” that is within the scope of an evidentiary hearing.
Jailed Michigan State Rep. Jewell Jones Facing New Charges After ‘Bizarre Attempt To Escape’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster), an elected official who appears to be allergic to staying out of legal trouble, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of bringing a weapon into county jail and attempting to escape custody. Jones was originally arrested in April on charges of drunk driving in an incident that allegedly led to his vehicle ending up in a ditch and him threatening the arresting officers with a career-ending call to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Since that arrest, Jones, 26, has been accused of violating the terms of his bond multiple times by, among other things, testing positive for alcohol and tampering with his ankle monitor.
Questions remain regarding Schoharie plea deal

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The public may not know how the prosecutor and defense team came to a plea deal for Nauman Hussain for at least two years. Hussain pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide on Thursday for his role in the Schoharie limousine crash which killed 20 people.
Video shows US Marshal hitting handcuffed Black man in face

US Marshals allegedly hit a handcuffed Black man in the face during a recent arrest in Mississippi, sending him tumbling to the ground in pain, according to a video of the incident that is going viral.In the clip, which was first shared with news station WLBT from a witness’ Ring home security camera, a shirtless Black man can be seen being led outside in handcuffs, where a ground of heavily armed Marshals, who appear to be white, stand in waiting. View this post on Instagram ...
After speed-enforcement cameras went dark, Brice police apparently stopped writing tickets

The police chief for the village of Brice — once a well-known speed trap — said he can't remember the last time he issued a speeding ticket. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Chief Bud Bauchmoyer and his one full-time officer had as of Friday filed just one traffic ticket in all of 2021 — an assured-clear-distance offense in March.
Cyber Ninjas, flouting court order, refuse to turn over public records to the Senate

Cyber Ninjas won’t hand over all of the documents that Senate President Karen Fann requested from the review it conducted of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, despite an order by the Arizona Court of Appeals that all such records be made public. Attorney Jack Wilenchik, who represents the Florida-based company that led the election […] The post Cyber Ninjas, flouting court order, refuse to turn over public records to the Senate appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Voter files 'illegally' posted online, Maricopa County recorder says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer has filed a complaint for possible illegal activity involving voter information getting posted online or shared with unauthorized parties. The county official said voter files gathered through public records requests may have been posted publicly online, which could potentially violate state...
Registered Nurse Kurt Vasquez Sentenced To Prison For Theft Of Drugs From Hospital

DENVER (CBS4) – A 41-year-old registered nurse was sentenced to three months in prison Thursday following an investigation by federal authorities into his theft and personal use of drugs intended for his hospital’s patients. Kurt Vasquez began acquiring fentanyl, midazolam and propofol – all defined legally as controlled substances – during his employment as a contract nurse at an unidentified Colorado hospital. (credit: CBS) Federal investigators determined Vasquez obtained more drugs than was necessary for scheduled procedures and then kept the drugs for himself between June and September of 2019. At times, Vasquez fraudulently filled out patient charts to cover up his activity. Vasquez...
