CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Grand Teton National Park Has A Pet Leash Rule For A Reason

By Drew Kirby
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

News stories are released on a daily basis that involves someone that thinks they don't need to follow the rules that are put in place for safety in National Parks all over the country. It seems that the number of stories is quadrupled for Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks! This summer has been action-packed in the National Parks with a record number of people visiting, so obviously, that means more rule-breakers.

kekbfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
ANIMALS
Fresno Bee

Missing California engineer found dead at Grand Teton National Park, officials say

A man found dead at the base of a Wyoming mountain has been identified as Hitoshi Onoe, a 42-year-old Japanese national who worked as an IT engineer in San Jose, California. His body was discovered on Sept. 4 by another climber who was climbing up Teewinot Mountain in Grand Teton National Park, according to a Sept. 6 news release from park officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Yellowstone Campground Is Very Nice Except For Battling Bison

This is the bison's country; we just live here. They were here before we were, and chances are they'll be here when we're gone. After all, they managed to survive near-total eradication on the continent. And don't forget, Yellowstone bison are the meanest and toughest of them all - Yellowstone is the only place in North America where wild North American bison survived the glut of hunting in the 19th century.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Bureau Of Land Management
oilcity.news

Section of Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park to temporarily close

CASPER, Wyo. — The unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park will be temporarily closing this week for seasonal dust abatement efforts. The closure will be in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday, September 14 through 8 a.m. Thursday, September 16, according to Grand Teton National Park.
MOOSE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
yellowstoneinsider.com

Yellowstone, Grand Teton visitation records in the books

With both Yellowstone and Grand Teton visitation records in the books for July 2021, you can expect more calls for limitations on access to popular areas within the two national parks. A record 1,080,767 recreation visits to Yellowstone National Park were tallied in July 2021, making it the most-visited July...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Salt Lake Tribune

National Park Service proposes strict rules for scenic air tours

People who like to take aerial tours of Utah’s national parks may soon see stringent limits on where, when and how low pilots can fly over them. Under a court order resolving a long-running lawsuit last year, the National Park Service is now proposing managing plans governing scenic air tours after decades of outsourcing the job the Federal Aviation Administration.
TRAVEL
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Climber identified in fatality on Teewinot in Grand Teton National Park

The climber found dead at the base of the Black Chimney mountaineering route on Teewinot Mountain in Grand Teton National Park has been identified as Hitoshi Onoe, a 42-year-old IT engineer who was vacationing in Jackson. His cause of death hasn’t been determined, according to Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent...
JACKSON, WY
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy