Arizona State

ASU Volleyball: Sun Devils finish weekend undefeated following UC Davis sweep

By Brady Vernon
houseofsparky.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo drama on Saturday for Arizona State volleyball (6-3). The Sun Devils finished the Lumberjack Classic weekend sweeping UC Davis (3-6) 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-20). The Sun Devils hit at an efficient rate against the Aggies. Iman Isanovic, Claire Jeter, Roberta Rabelo and Marta Levinska all had at least eight kills and hit at above a .200 percentage. Jeter delivered her 10 kills at a staggering .600 hitting percentage.

www.houseofsparky.com

