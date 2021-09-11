CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inclusion is Magical at the Eisemann Center

 7 days ago

Many people gathered at the Eisemann Center for Inclusion is Magical, an inaugural event showcasing the art and the performances of those in the autistic community. The event included a Hack-A-Thon where working professional such as therapists, technology company leaders, HR professionals and people with autism and their families talked about solutions to problems facing the autistic community. There was also a magic show at the Eisemann Center.

Welcome to Coppell Unheard

At a time when people seem more divided than ever, this podcast sets out to find the common threads in stories that connect us all. I’m this year’s podcast producer, Joanne Kim, and every Friday we’ll release a brand new episode, bringing weekly news and stories from Coppell’s voices. This is a suburb with stories to tell, and we’re here to find them.
PODCAST
15 Quirky Letter Q Crafts & Activities

Wooh! It is time for quirky Letter Q crafts! Queen, quilt, quail, quiet, are all quick witted and quaint q words. We are continuing our preschool alphabet learning series with Letter Q Activities. There are so many fun things you can do with the letter q — from making a...
LIFESTYLE
Fall Festival

Recommended for ages 5+. We are hosting a community fall festival at the Library! Enjoy outdoor games, balloon twisting, and meet special guests from other City of Allen departments including Allen firefighters and police officers. Kona Ice will offer free treats 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
FESTIVAL
