Inclusion is Magical at the Eisemann Center
Many people gathered at the Eisemann Center for Inclusion is Magical, an inaugural event showcasing the art and the performances of those in the autistic community. The event included a Hack-A-Thon where working professional such as therapists, technology company leaders, HR professionals and people with autism and their families talked about solutions to problems facing the autistic community. There was also a magic show at the Eisemann Center.richardson.bubblelife.com
