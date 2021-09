Week one of the 2021 NFL Season is officially in the books, and if the rest of the season is anything like the first week, fans everywhere are in for a treat. The Buffalo Bills looked like a completely different team than a season ago, losing their home-opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The same can be said about the New York Jets, who played competitive football for sixty minutes, narrowly losing to the Carolina Panthers at home. And then who can forget the Miami Dolphins—on the road—defeating Mac Jones and the New England Patriots 17-16 to take sole possession of the first place in the East. Yep, it’s been a wild first week.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO