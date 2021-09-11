CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

De Laura accounts for 4 TDs, WSU rolls past Portland State

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULLMAN — Jayden de Laura threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Washington State beat Portland State 44-24 on Saturday. Deon McIntosh rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown and Max Borghi added 59 yards and a touchdown for Washington State (1-1), which rebounded from a last-minute loss to Utah State at home last weekend. Travell Harris had 188 all-purpose yards and caught two touchdown passes.

