De Laura accounts for 4 TDs, WSU rolls past Portland State
PULLMAN — Jayden de Laura threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Washington State beat Portland State 44-24 on Saturday. Deon McIntosh rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown and Max Borghi added 59 yards and a touchdown for Washington State (1-1), which rebounded from a last-minute loss to Utah State at home last weekend. Travell Harris had 188 all-purpose yards and caught two touchdown passes.www.heraldnet.com
