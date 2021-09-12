CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digest: Gragson prevails in Xfinity Series race

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoah Gragson kept the lead after a restart with seven laps to go in Richmond, Va., and held off Justin Haley on Saturday to win his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Gragson, driving in the race with JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., ended a 49-race winless streak last weekend at Darlington. His second victory of the season and fourth of his career gives him momentum into the playoffs. Just one race remains before the field is set for the 12-driver postseason.

