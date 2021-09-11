To Mark 20th Anniversary of 9/11, Governor Hochul Signs Three Pieces of Legislation to Support 9/11 and Communications First Responders

New Data Outline How the American Rescue Plan Is Driving Down Costs and Helping More New Yorkers Get Health Insurance. ALBANY, N.Y. (September 14, 2021) — NY State of Health, the state's official health plan Marketplace, today released a status report on the implementation of both the American Rescue Plan Act and 2021 enhancements to New York's Essential Plan that increase the affordability and accessibility of Marketplace coverage. NY State of Health is issuing this report and will regularly report enrollment updates, consistent with the spirt of Governor Hochul's call for increased transparency throughout state government. This new report, Health Insurance Coverage Update, shows that as of August 31, more than 6.3 million individuals—or one in three New Yorkers—are enrolled in health coverage through the Marketplace. Enrollment has increased across all marketplace programs since April 2021 when the state began implementing these changes. The surge in enrollment highlights how New Yorkers across the state and at all income levels are benefitting from these recent federal and state actions.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO