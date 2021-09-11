CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Mark 20th Anniversary of 9/11, Governor Hochul Signs Three Pieces of Legislation to Support 9/11 and Communications First Responders

Legislation (S.4961-B/A.6384-A) Expands the Criteria that Define First Responders Who Participated in World Trade Center Rescue. Legislation (S.7009/A.6934-A) Allows for Electronic Submission of a Notice that a Member of a Retirement System Participated in WTC Rescue. Legislation (S.7121/A.7366-A) Defines a "First Responder in Communications" as an Individual Who is a...

www.governor.ny.gov

Kathy Hochul
Governor Hochul Announces $23.7 Million in Grant Awards to End the Gun Violence Epidemic

Funding Supports Gun Violence Prevention Efforts Including Job Training and Placement, Community Activities, and Expansion of Gun Violence Intervention Programs. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced funding for several gun violence prevention efforts, which include job training, community activities, and intervener staffing in communities seeing the highest concentration of gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY State of Health Enrollment Continues to Surge as More New Yorkers Sign Up for Low-Cost Coverage Following the American Rescue Plan and Enhancements Made to New York's Essential Plan

New Data Outline How the American Rescue Plan Is Driving Down Costs and Helping More New Yorkers Get Health Insurance. ALBANY, N.Y. (September 14, 2021) — NY State of Health, the state's official health plan Marketplace, today released a status report on the implementation of both the American Rescue Plan Act and 2021 enhancements to New York's Essential Plan that increase the affordability and accessibility of Marketplace coverage. NY State of Health is issuing this report and will regularly report enrollment updates, consistent with the spirt of Governor Hochul's call for increased transparency throughout state government. This new report, Health Insurance Coverage Update, shows that as of August 31, more than 6.3 million individuals—or one in three New Yorkers—are enrolled in health coverage through the Marketplace. Enrollment has increased across all marketplace programs since April 2021 when the state began implementing these changes. The surge in enrollment highlights how New Yorkers across the state and at all income levels are benefitting from these recent federal and state actions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
