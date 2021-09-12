CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSwitch is the place to be for excellent shmups and there have been some recent offerings from CAVE so let's check out Espgaluda II. After thoroughly enjoying the great shoot 'em up Mushihimesama a few months back, I was thrilled when I saw that Espgaluda II was finally getting a console release in the west. Over the years since its initial arcade release back in 2005, it has received various ports and enhanced iterations in Japan and this Switch release is thankfully a culmination of everything so far. Well, except for the fact that we still don't have the original Espgaluda; hopefully, that'll come out soon along with a bunch of other CAVE shmups but I digress.

Spelunky Review

Spelunky has been around for over a dozen years and it's finally available for Nintendo Switch so grab your whip and let's descend. For the unfamiliar, Spelunky is a roguelike that has you play as an Indiana Jones style character who descends through underground environments in the hopes of retrieving treasure. The thing is; nearly everything around him is trying to end his life from elaborate traps to deadly hazards and nefarious creatures to your own explosives; if you're not careful, that is. All of this forces you to gradually learn how to effectively deal with a multitude of tricky situations which boils down to one challenging and rewarding adventure.
Baldo The guardian owls

Once in a while, I come across a promising-looking game that no one's talking about so let's take the road less traveled with Baldo. After watching the trailer for Baldo The guardian owls, I was pleased with what I saw as I have a soft spot for cute action adventure games. So, I gave it a go and I'm rather happy with what it has to offer overall although it's definitely not quite on par with many other games in the genre. Anyway, you play as a little fellow named Baldo who's on an adventure to uncover the mysteries of his magical world. Soon into the journey, he learns how to play a tune on his horn that can cause cool things to happen when used in certain spots via the power of the owls. At this point, he doesn't even have a sword to defend himself with but after solving many puzzles while working through the first dungeon which is an abandoned ship, he'll finally get his very own sword which opens the doors to combat.
Xbox Game Pass for September includes ‘Sable’ and ‘Skatebird’

13 games are set to join Xbox Game Pass over the rest of September alongside some extra perks for games already on the service. Everything coming and going was announced via an Xbox Wire post, with plenty of titles coming to PC, Xbox consoles and the cloud. You can find all the dates and games below:
WarioWare: Get It Together!

I've been a huge fan of WarioWare ever since its Game Boy Advance debut back in 2003 and there's now a cool new one for Switch. At its core, WarioWare: Get It Together plays almost identically to what you'd expect as you try to master a rapid succession of microgames. However, there's a twist and I'm not talking about the sequel with a gyro sensor. Namely, Get It Together has you play as a variety of characters within the collection of microgames and each one has their own way of moving as well as distinct skills. For example, you might be able to fly around or you might perpetually move back and forth while on a skateboard. Meanwhile, you can perform character-specific actions such as unleashing a controllable boomerang or sucking up objects with a tractor beam. In other words, the large assortment of microgames can be played using a wide variety of characters which makes for one diverse and exciting formula.
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘BloodRayne Betrayal’, ‘Espgaluda II’, ‘Luna’s Fishing Garden’, and Today Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for September 9th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got an absolute bucket-load of new games to check out. Some really good ones, too. And a few bad ones. C’est la vie. Great or not-so-great, we’ve got summaries of all of them. If that’s not enough, we also have the lists of new and expiring sales for you to look at. There’s a lot to see today, so let’s get to work!
Samurai Warriors 5 Review

HIGH Riding through a field on horseback, leveling enemies with a spear. LOW The war-loving take on Japanese history. WTF They’re gay-coding a historical figure who had 20 children. Weird choice!. It’s a rare thing to feel like one is playing propaganda. Not so weird if one is playing an...
Review | Curious Expedition 2

What would you do if you were the leader of a dangerous and mysterious expedition? In Curious Expedition 2, you get to answer that question as the head of your own journey. The game blends roguelike exploration with turn based combat, which I felt lowered the stress of runs. Borrowing from adventure classics like Indiana Jones and Tintin, you’ll never be without a pyramid or ancient mystery to uncover. But is the Curious Expedition one worth embarking on?
Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.31 is available now for all platforms

CD Projekt Red has rolled out Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.31 for consoles, PC and Stadia. The latest title update includes a number of gameplay, quest and open world fixes, plus visual and UI improvements, all of which are listed below. CD Projekt Red said that the issues addressed in the...
The Wild at Heart is Coming to PS4 and Switch in November

The Wild at Heart landed on Xbox and PC earlier this year – and we loved it. A fantasy adventure game that casts you as a small child as they run away from home, it sees you run into all kinds of magical creatures hidden deep within the woods. With the help of some of those creatures, you’ll need to battle and puzzle your way through a beautiful and mystical world.
Deathloop: Slabs guide — How to acquire powers and upgrades

Apart from the Reprise self-revival mechanic, Deathloop has other special abilities that you can obtain. These are acquired from some of the AEON Visionary bosses in the game. Julianna, in particular, has a chance to drop the ones held by others if you manage to take her out whenever she’s hunting you. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you with the Slab powers in the game.
The Medium, Darq, and Observer: System Redux release as horror bundle

Bloober Team and Feardemic have teamed up to launch the Ultimate Horror Bundle on Xbox, featuring the Xbox Series X|S versions of Observer: System Redux, The Medium, and Darq: Complete Edition. We are now creeping closer to the spooky season, and in anticipation of the ghoulishly good holiday, Bloober Team...
DOOM Eternal Update 1.21 Patch Notes

Update 1.21 has arrived for DOOM Eternal, and here’s the full list of the changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a small update, so don’t expect any big changes with this patch. This update fixes some annoying issues players have been experiencing for a while now, but that’s not it a small addition has been made in preparation for an upcoming event. If you missed the last update read our last post about update 1.20 Here’s everything new with DOOM Eternal update 1.21.
Xbox is making a return to Tokyo Game Show this year

Tokyo Game Show, a renowned video game convention, is held annually in September in Japan. This event primarily showcases Japanese games, but some international developers use it to announce their upcoming releases. Tokyo Game Show 2021 will begin on September 30 and last four days. In usual circumstances, the physical event is reserved for industry attendees for the first two days and the general public can attend during the final two days.
Xbox Reveals Date and Time for Its TGS 2021 Showcase

​​The full Tokyo Game Show 2021 schedule was revealed last week and in it, we learned that Xbox would make a virtual appearance by way of a showcase. Now Microsoft has revealed when that showcase will air. In a new blog post made today on Xbox Wire, the company announced...
SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘WarioWare: Get It Together!’ and ‘Espgaluda II’, Plus the Latest Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for September 14th, 2021. In today’s article, we have two more reviews for you to dig into. First up, I take a long look into the wild nonsense that is WarioWare: Get It Together!. Then I shift gears dramatically and dive into the magical world of Cave shooters with a review of Espgaluda II. There are a couple of new releases to look at today, including the rather lovely Cruis’n Blast, a little bit of news to stick our shovels into, and the usual lists of new and expiring sales to look at. Let’s get into it!
‘Moto X’ Is A Simple But Fun VR Motocross Game On Quest

Dodge obstacles and perform death-defying jumps in this arcade-style motocross experience available now via the App Lab. Developer Enver Experience today announced the launch of MotoX on Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 headsets. This fast-paced motocross experience has you taking control of a virtual dirtbike and navigating your way throughout a variety of exotic locations in search of coins to collect and sick jumps to hit.
