Espgaluda II

Once in a while, I come across a promising-looking game that no one's talking about so let's take the road less traveled with Baldo. After watching the trailer for Baldo The guardian owls, I was pleased with what I saw as I have a soft spot for cute action adventure games. So, I gave it a go and I'm rather happy with what it has to offer overall although it's definitely not quite on par with many other games in the genre. Anyway, you play as a little fellow named Baldo who's on an adventure to uncover the mysteries of his magical world. Soon into the journey, he learns how to play a tune on his horn that can cause cool things to happen when used in certain spots via the power of the owls. At this point, he doesn't even have a sword to defend himself with but after solving many puzzles while working through the first dungeon which is an abandoned ship, he'll finally get his very own sword which opens the doors to combat.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO