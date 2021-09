Scot Latimer is a firefighter of 14 years. Now he’s a safety officer. He says he was at home, getting ready to go to work in Grand Rapids the morning of September 11. “My friend called my phone and said, Hey, have you turned on the TV,’ and then the second plane hit,” he says. “I was like, wow, we’re supposed to go to work in Grand Rapids. My boss called me and say they’re shutting everything down so just stay home.”

