Adrian Martinez comes up with big plays in win over Buffalo

Brief Recap: Fordham showed up ready in Lincoln for Week 1 and played tough throughout the game. Though outmatched against the Huskers, the Rams defenders continued to fly around and deliver hard hits throughout the afternoon. Fordham was even able to tie the game at 7-all early, but it did not take long for the talent and depth of the Huskers to shine through. Scott Frost’s team carried a 24-7 lead into halftime and led by 38-7 heading to the fourth quarter, ensuring plenty of playing time for the backups in the blowout win.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO