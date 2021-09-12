Adrian Martinez comes up with big plays in win over Buffalo

After totally dominating its first three opponents, Hendersonville High's football team found out what it was like to be dominated. Defending 3-A state champion Daniel High of South Carolina scored 42 straight points after spotting the Bearcats an early lead as the Lions roared to a 42-13 victory Friday night before a packed Dietz Field. The close to sell-out crowd included Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney, whose son Clay is a wide receiver for Daniel.
PIERRE – Scoring four touchdowns off turnovers, the Pierre Governors used big plays for their first win of 2021, holding off the Mitchell Kernels Friday 35-20 at Hollister Field at Phil Trautner Stadium. Lincoln Kienholz threw for four touchdowns and was 15 of 25 for 262 yards. Jack Merkwan had...
The USC football job opening has almost every prominent collegiate coach linked to the program as the school launches a national search in the wake of Clay Helton’s dismissal. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck is one of those coaches. Fleck took over as the Golden Gophers’ head coach in 2017 after...
MADISON, Wis. — Gateway grad Jaquan Brister and Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Graham Mertz deep in Penn State territory in the final 2½ minutes to preserve the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions’ 16-10 victory over No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday. Wisconsin (0-1) had its string of 25 consecutive victories in home openers snapped...
Stillwater senior lineman Mason Wilson said the Ponies have preached it all summer. It was in that area where the Ponies were beaten in their final game in 2020. Centennial and Stillwater met in a section final to close the football season last fall. The Cougars quite literally ran all over the Ponies that November night in Stillwater.
Cubs, Sampson kick off football season, upset bid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just about halftime of the Ohio State-Minnesota game Thursday night, Adrian Sampson struck out Colin Moran with a 2-2 changeup to end the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Wait, what?. What does the Ohio State game...
JEROMESVILLE — The Hillsdale defense did the heavy lifting again on Friday night at Community Stadium. The Falcons forced three turnovers and limited backyard rival Loudonville to just 135 yards of total offense in a 20-6 win at Hillsdale’s Community Stadium. For the second week in a row Hillsdale’s defense...
MURRAY — Murray High Head Football Coach Darren Bowling has seen many games like he witnessed Friday night in his debut at Ty Holland Stadium. His Tigers did not play the greatest game against Trigg County. The Tigers let the Wildcats get back into the game after taking a two-touchdown lead in the opening quarter, then let the Cats establish a dominant ground game in the second half that had Trigg in position to tie the game with more than two minutes left in regulation.
Brief Recap: Fordham showed up ready in Lincoln for Week 1 and played tough throughout the game. Though outmatched against the Huskers, the Rams defenders continued to fly around and deliver hard hits throughout the afternoon. Fordham was even able to tie the game at 7-all early, but it did not take long for the talent and depth of the Huskers to shine through. Scott Frost’s team carried a 24-7 lead into halftime and led by 38-7 heading to the fourth quarter, ensuring plenty of playing time for the backups in the blowout win.
MINNEAPOLIS — Ohio State’s 45-31 win over Minnesota in its season opener on Thursday night might not have been perfect but Ryan Day wasn’t surprised by that. “I think we learned a lot from this experience. To say that I’m surprised by the way it played out, I’m not. We played a lot of young guys on the road in a conference game, our first game with fans in the stands in a long time,” he said.
The West Central Area-Ashby football team was locked up in a close game from start to finish in its season opener last Friday, and the Knights came out on the right side of things in a 14-12 win over Barnesville. “I think the biggest key was kind of intangible,” head...
AUBURN, Alabama—In 28 career games Auburn wide receiver Shedrick Jackson had caught a grand total of 10 passes for 130 yards and no touchdowns. Even though he didn’t reach the end zone on Saturday night in a 60-10 win over Akron, the Hoover native was targeted five times and made them count for five catches and 79 yards.
SPARKS – Down to their third-string quarterback who has never taken a snap and facing a much-improved opponent, the Greenwave still found a way to come out on top. The offense churned out yards when it needed to and the defense stepped up in the second half as Fallon defeated Sparks, 28-18, Friday night at Tip “Whitehead” Field.
The Washburn Ichabods started the home slate in style tossing a shutout in the second half for the second-straight game as they defeated Central Missouri to improve to 2-0 on the season winning their fifth MIAA game in a row dating back to 2019 in a 29-10 win over the Mules on Thursday night in Yager Stadium. The Ichabods will return to the road to take on Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 18.
Somehow, Nebraska’s sellout streak was at the center of controversy last week. When it was revealed that several tickets still remained available for Saturday’s game against Fordham, two donors purchased all of them to ensure the streak lasted at least one more game. The tickets were put to great use,...
A 2-0 deficit was quickly erased by the South Laurel Cardinals, on their way to a decisive 11-2 win over the Barbourville Tigers at home on Tuesday night. The win erased a three-game skid for South Laurel, who was coming off of a 9-0 loss to Corbin in their previous match.
ATLANTA – After an offseason of talking the talk, the Ole Miss defense did more than walk the walk when it finally took the field for the start of the 2021 campaign. The Rebels smothered Louisville Monday night in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, allowing just 107 total first-half yards, with just 26 coming through the air en route to a 26-0 halftime lead.
RICHFORD - The Richford Falcons boys varsity soccer team hosted Christ Covenant in their home opener at Richford Junior-Senior High School on Saturday, Sept. 11, earning a 4-3 win in overtime. The Falcons jumped to an early lead in the first half on a goal from Carter Blaney. Nick Joyal...
