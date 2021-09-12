Luke Reimer comes up with huge interception against Buffalo

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton didn’t exactly help his case of remaining the first stringer in the team’s 34-14 Week 1 loss to the LA Rams on Sunday. He really struggled to get going and many fans were pleading for Matt Nagy to make Justin Fields the starter. Nonetheless, Dalton...
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers got shredded by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. While the mental toll on Matt LaFleur’s squad took a hit with the loss, apparently Aaron Rodgers took a physical beating as well that wasn’t first noticed. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show...
PHILADELPHIA -- If the San Francisco 49ers signed former Eagles running back Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad to get inside information on Nick Sirianni’s offense, the play-caller isn’t too worried about that strategy. “My experience with that is he doesn’t know what the game plan is this week, right,”...
The USC Trojans fired head football coach Clay Helton in the middle of his eighth season with the team. The dismissal came after an embarrassing 42-28 Week 2 loss at home to Stanford, a game in which the Trojans were 17-point favorites. During Tuesday morning’s edition of ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill...
The USC football job opening has almost every prominent collegiate coach linked to the program as the school launches a national search in the wake of Clay Helton’s dismissal. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck is one of those coaches. Fleck took over as the Golden Gophers’ head coach in 2017 after...
In a move that has seemed inevitable for a few years now, USC has fired head coach Clay Helton. As they try to reach national championship heights again, the Trojans could try to go big-game hunting on the coaching market. USC could attract some of the biggest names in the...
When a program like the Gopher football team has success, it's only a matter of time until the bigger schools start calling. With USC firing head coach Clay Helton earlier this week, it appears that the Trojans have their eyes set on P.J. Fleck to replace him. According to BetOnline,...
The Buffalo football season has begun at the University of Buffalo! And not only did it start with a beautiful evening on Thursday at UB Stadium Amherst, it also started with an incredible win for the University of Buffalo Bulls football team. It was the first win for Buffalo Bulls...
NORCROSS — Meadowcreek built an early lead, but fell victim to an onslaught from Lambert, which remained unbeaten with a 38-7 win Friday at Meadowcreek Community Stadium. Danirion Moxey put the Mustangs (1-2) up 7-0 with a 52-yard interception for a touchdown barely three minutes after the opening kickoff. However,...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Poca running back Ethan Payne scored his first collegiate touchdown Saturday in the Joan against North Carolina Central. Head coach Charles Huff says he’s glad Payne got a chance to be rewarded for all his hard work in this offseason. “I mean he’ll run through...
CHARLOTTE – Clemson’s worst rushing performances of all time were in jeopardy through three quarters of Saturday night’s game against Georgia in the inaugural Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Georgia’s defense limited the Tigers to minus-19 yards rushing while taking a 10-0 lead after three quarters of...
LEWES, Del. – Cape Henlopen held Salesianum scoreless in the second half, but could not overcome a 21-point halftime deficit. The Vikings fall, 28-20, in their opening game in the new Class 3A Thursday evening. The Sals offensive line controlled the trenches early on, leading to two short rushing touchdowns...
It might have been Week 1 on Thursday night but Brick Memorial and Howell got together for a game that was worthy of the postseason. Fans gathered in Howell to watch Bill Hill return to his alma mater -- this time on the sidelines as head coach. In the end, it was Walt Currie and Brick Memorial who were able to make the final play.
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — A fourth quarter field goal is all that separated the Siena Heights University football team from an opening day win on Saturday against 10th-ranked Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), as Nazarene won 20-17. After the teams traded fourth quarter field goals, the Saints had the ball within the final three minutes before a drive stalled at the Nazarene 45-yard line, handing the ball back to the home team and ending SHU’s potential game-winning drive.
Colin Cowherd lives in Los Angeles and likes the USC Trojans. Well, he likes them when they aren’t a mess, anyway. And right now, they’re a mess. The Trojans fired head coach Clay Helton on Monday, and Cowherd has a problem with the names that are in the mix to replace him.
DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 29: Latavius Murray #28 of the New Orleans Saints rushes for a 36 yard touchdown during the third quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 29, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. ( (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) These...
After Texas A&M’s 41-10 win against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Sept. 4, the Aggies are now prepared to take on Colorado on the road. The matchup will take place this Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. in Denver. The No. 5 ranked Aggies moved up in AP polls due to Clemson’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend. Here is a list of five A&M players and two from Colorado to look out for during Saturday’s matchup:
