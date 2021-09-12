CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bjergsen reportedly looking to come out of retirement to return to pro play in 2022

By Nick Geracie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpcomer's Tyler "FionnOnFire" Erzberger has reported that Søren "Bjergsen" Bjerg is looking for a return to professional play in 2022. Bjergsen retired following the 2020 season and has continued his League of Legends esports career as the head coach of TSM throughout the 2021 season, but with his contract ending on November 16th, it looks like the former mid laner may be looking to come out of retirement.

