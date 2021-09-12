CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

CMU Football Shuts Out Robert Morris by 45 in Home Opener

By Joey DeBerardino
 5 days ago
MT. PLEASANT – The Central Michigan football team shutout Robert Morris 45-0 for the first win of the 2021 season in the Chippewas’ home opener at Kelly/Shorts Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

CMU ‘s offense was led by quarterback Jacob Sirmon who threw for 110 yards and three touchdowns, completing 12-of-16 passes. Dallas Dixon led the Chippewas’ receiving core with 73 yards and two touchdown receptions, one of which came from backup quarterback Daniel Richardson.

Lew Nichols and Kalil Pimpleton each scored a pair of rushing touchdowns. Nichols recorded 79 yards on the ground over 17 carries.

With the win, Central Michigan moves to 1-1 on the season and will face its second SEC opponent of the year in LSU on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

