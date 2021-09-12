CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Jamestown BPU Customers in North Harmony and Busti

 5 days ago

The Chautauqua County Health Department on Saturday lifted its boil water advisory affecting Jamestown BPU water customers along Route 394 in the Town of North Harmony and part of the Town of Busti. The advisory had been in effect since Wednesday morning and was lifted around 1:00 PM Saturday. The affected area included BPU water customers north of Smith Boys Marina such as Vukote, Loomis Bay and Sunrise Cove and included the BOCES Hewes Center in Ashville. Water samples collected on Thursday and Friday from the affected areas show that the water is safe to drink and can be used for all other purposes. The advisory was issued after a water main occurred Wednesday on Route 394 north of Smith Boys Marina. The break was repaired the same day.

