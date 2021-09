MORGANTOWN, W. Va (GBN) – West Virginia earned its first victory of the season at home on Saturday, blowing out the LIU Sharks 66-0 at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers sought to show some improvement in week two, and by some measures, they did. All but [TWO] of their drives ended in points, and they gave up one turnover, while recovering a fumble they forced from the Sharks.