Blue Jays' George Springer: Back in lineup as DH

Springer (knee) is back in the starting lineup Friday against the Orioles, batting leadoff as the designated hitter. He missed the final three games of the series against the Yankees after bruising his knee in Monday's win. Any pain seems to have subsided, as he'll return to the top of the Jays' lineup to begin the series in Baltimore. It's unclear when Toronto plans to put Springer in the outfield again, however, as he's served as the DH in each of his eight games since originally returning from the injured list.