The fourth and final shared use path was recently completed in Jefferson. A new concrete trail has replaced the old asphalt walking path at Daubendiek Park. The Jefferson City Council approved at the most recent meeting the final pay estimate to the contractor, Caliber Concrete of $46,903 as the release of retainage, marking the end of a little more than a one year project.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO