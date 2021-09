The Winchester Rotary Club speaker for Monday, August 30th was Todd Longfellow of Reach All Randolph County. The mission of Reach All Randolph County is to develop resources that will provide prevention, treatment and recovery support for those in need. Its goal is to provide citizens of Randolph County with the opportunity to successfully overcome addiction and help educate patients by assisting them with the informational and medical resources they need. Further information on its programs can be found on its Facebook page.

