College Sports

Gators Drop Series Finale to Baylor

floridagators.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. – The seventh-ranked Florida volleyball (4-3) team dropped the series finale to the 17th-ranked Baylor Bears (3-3) on Saturday night in Exactech Arena. Baylor took the first set 25-19, then followed with a 25-18 victory in the second. The Bears were able to close the match out in the third set, winning 25-16. T'ara Ceasar led the way offensively for Florida, recording 19 kills on the night – tying her season-best mark. Thayer Hall pitched in eight kills of her own, while Marlie Monserez dished out 34 assists in the three-setter.

