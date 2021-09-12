Stay With The Legends of Ghosts and Gangsters At This Wisconsin Hotel On A Hidden Island

In far northeastern Wisconsin, there’s a beautiful island resort that’s home to a wild forest, rivers, and a few legends. The Four Seasons Island Resort is located near Pembine and for more than a century, it’s been a place for people who want to get away from it all while enjoying a bit of luxury. It’s also home to some interesting stories – you can decide whether they are true while you sip a classic Wisconsin cocktail or watch the sunset over a Northwoods river. Here’s why you should make plans to stay at the Four Seasons Island Resort.

When you approach the resort, you might think you are at the end of the earth. It's surrounded by lush wild forests, and you’ll have cross a century-old narrow steel bridge – the resort is actually on a 66-acre island called Miscauno Island.

The hotel was originally opened in 1905 by the Wisconsin and Michigan Railroad. It has 55 well-appointed suites. Every room has a beautiful view of the island.

The resort was reportedly a hangout for 1930s gangsters like Al Capone, although some question the tale. Al Capone and his friends did hang out in the area, so the story may be true! There are also some who say the hotel is a hangout for some spooky sprits and a paranormal investigative team actually came to look for unexplained phenomena.

You can ponder these legends over dinner at the hotel’s restaurant and enjoy a relaxing meal in a dining room that’s anchored by a large fireplace.

If you’re a golfer, you’ll be very happy here. There’s a clubhouse at the end of the old lodge building and a beautiful 9-hole course that’s filled with mature trees and flanked by the river.

If you have a sweet tooth, head to the ice cream parlor. It has some great flavors in the case! Pull up a stool at the counter or relax on the adjacent sun porch.

The Four Seasons Island Resort offers a number of specials through the seasons and you can even rent out the whole island for a special event – learn more here . If you love staying in unique hotels, here’s one more you should put on your list .

