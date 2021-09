Andrew Dayton leveraged his expansive network of business connections when he was preparing to launch the Constellation Fund, a data-driven philanthropic organization on a mission to tackle poverty in the Twin Cities. He invited wealthy friends and relatives to donate. He spoke to leaders of Fortune 500 corporations about the need. He accepted pro bono assistance on the Constellation Fund’s strategy and operations through connections at McKinsey & Co., the global consultancy. But when that work was complete and the organization launched its grantmaking work in 2019, Dayton made a surprising discovery: His allies at McKinsey’s Twin Cities office didn’t walk away.

