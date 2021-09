As surprising as it may be, the new star-studded comedy, Queenpins, is based on an outrageously true story about a pair of coupon scammers. Suburban homemaker Connie Kaminski (Kristen Bell) is every cashier’s worst nightmare. You’ve rung her up and have a line of customers behind her. When you least expect it, she pulls out her stack of coupons. And then, you have to deal with all of those. By the time everything is said and done, she’s saving maybe a hundred and paying a few bucks before moving on with her day. Put it this way: if you see someone like Connie at stores, it is of the utmost importance to find a different register to ring you up. You can thank me later!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO