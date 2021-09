September 11, 2021. Manson, WA. The Chelan Lady Goats volleyball team took on rival Manson Trojans tonight in a highly competitive match. The Goats won the match 3 games to 0. In the first game, the Goats won 25-23. The second game saw Manson take a 19-14 lead. However, the Goats were able to mount a comeback and win the game 25-23 again. In the third set, the Goats were able to capitalize on their previous momentum, winning the final game 25-16.

