Movies

TIFF 2021 Review: ‘All My Puny Sorrows’

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are irreconcilable differences, and then there is what sisters Yoli (Alison Pill) and Elf (Sarah Gadon) face in Michael McGowan’s sobering, but somewhat stilted adaptation of Miriam Toews’ acclaimed novel. The Von Riesen siblings are at loggerheads because one is trying to deny the other the one thing they want most in the world, and for very good reason. That thing is to commit suicide and not be in this world anymore, at all. The film is essentially a tug-of-war, a bookish sparring match as Yoli tries to express to Elf why she musn’t kill herself, while Elf tries to convince her sister to be okay with it.

thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Review

Earnestness is not an easy thing to convey on screen. Too often it can tip over into twee or play out as pure parody. Though The Electrical life of Louis Wain doesn’t entirely escape the trap of the former, director Will Sharpe manages to quite successfully pull off the improbable: a genuinely whimsical and affecting look at the life of English turn-of-the-century artist Louis Wain.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Banquet’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

A psychological horror tale built around a mysterious eating disorder and unusually fraught mother-daughter dynamics, Ruth Paxton’s feature debut, A Banquet, shares key ingredients with several much-discussed recent indies by and/or about women, from Swallow to, in its end-of-everything theme, Amy Seimetz’s arresting She Dies Tomorrow. Paxton acquits herself well, making the most of Sofia Stocco’s chilly interiors and some committed performances from stars Jessica Alexander and Sienna Guillory. But Justin Bull’s screenplay comes up short, failing to adequately capture the depth of its teen’s encounter with the abyss — her anorexia is the aftermath of an apocalyptic revelation — and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Earwig’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

With her third feature, the eccentric and exquisitely made Earwig, French filmmaker Lucile Hadžhalilović confirms her status as one of art house cinema’s most singular auteurs, fashioning a rich and strange body of work that sits somewhere between Lynch, Cronenberg and a more restrained narrative approach that feels strictly European. “Body” is indeed the key word in a movie that, like the director’s previous efforts, Innocence (2004) and Evolution (2015), explores the corporal horrors inflicted on the young — in this case a little girl forced to undergo a tortuous daily routine in which her teeth are surgically replaced by ice...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘All My Puny Sorrows’ Director Michael McGowan And Stars Alison Pill & Mare Winningham On The Importance Of “Buoyancy” In A Struggling Time – TIFF Studio

Based on the novel by Miriam Toews, director Michael McGowan’s adaption of All My Puny Sorrows tells the story of the women in a family struggling with a history of suicide and depression. Yoli (Alison Pill) is a writer going through a contentious divorce and dealing with self-doubt, who comes home when her mother Lottie (Mare Winningham) calls to say her sister Elf (Sarah Gadon) attempted suicide. McGowan, Pill, and Winningham discuss the importance of presenting everyone’s side of the story and balancing the sadness with humor.
MOVIES
Alison Pill
Sarah Gadon
thefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: You Are Not My Mother Delivers Irish Horror With Psychological Underpinnings

Despite leaving writer-director Kate Dolan’s feature debut You Are Not My Mother with a lot more questions than answers, I don’t think that reality is necessarily a bad thing. Perhaps if better-versed in Irish lore I’d be more familiar with the supernatural elements at play and, thus, less in the dark about the unspoken details the film doesn’t seem to realize it might need to share for better understanding. But it’s not as though knowing would add much beyond context. And if that’s all that’s missing, are we really losing anything? Not when our ignorance helps augment the feeling of anxiety permeating throughout. Perhaps Dolan omitted those answers on purpose. We’re to know things are happening without being chaperoned through each secret.
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

TIFF 2021 Review: ‘Encounter’ is a missed connection

Editor’s Note: Nick Johnston is here at home remotely covering the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. Click here for our continuing coverage of TIFF, and click here for our complete archives of this year and past festivals. ***. In going from a small-scale thriller to a pseudo-family film with the...
MOVIES
IGN

You Are Not My Mother Review

You Are Not My Mother was reviewed out of the Toronto International Film Festival, where it made its world premiere. Director Kate Dolan's 2017 horror short, Catcalls, sees a sexual predator get a brutal, bloody comeuppance at the claws of his female-turned-feline targets. Much more than an effective cautionary tale for would-be perverts, the award-winning project afforded the Irish filmmaker the recognition and clout to bring her inspired brand of frights to a feature-length movie. In You Are Not My Mother, she wastes no time doing just that, delivering an effectively unsettling horror effort with gripping performances.
MOVIES
/Film

You Are Not My Mother Review: This Irish Folklore Horror Pic Will Give You The Creeps [TIFF 2021]

"I can't do this anymore." So says Angela (Carolyn Bracken), the weary mother of high schooler Char (Hazel Doupe) at the start of "You Are Not My Mother." That Char doesn't think much of the statement is an indication that Angela has said this sort of thing before. She looks like a woman barely holding herself together, and her daughter has grown used to that. But after Char gets out of school for the day, she finds her mother's car abandoned, the driver's side door wide open. It's an ominous sign, and Char thinks something bad has happened. Her uncle Aaron (Paul Reid) also thinks so. But her grandmother Rita (Ingrid Craigie) is behaving strangely.
MOVIES
#Tiff#Suicide#All My Puny Sorrows#Mennonite
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Întregalde Review

Is it human nature to assume the worst in our fellow man? Întregalde ponders the nature of human decency as three aid workers travel to the titular Romanian town. They encounter bumps along the way in a scenario that evokes mundane slice-of-life observations à la Seinfeld. Like Jerry, Elaine, Kramer, and George, Maria (Maria Popistașu), Dan (Alex Bogdan), and Ilinca (Ilona Brezoianu) embody aspects of ourselves that we’d rather not acknowledge. Yet Întregalde cackles with the finest black humour one has come to expect in Romanian comedy. Writer/director Radu Muntean (One Floor Below) fills each frame with suspenseful dread as nervous laughs punctuate the tension. The unease that Întregalde inspires ultimately says more about the person watching it than the people inside its claustrophobic confines.
MOVIES
oneroomwithaview.com

As in Heaven – TIFF 2021 Review

Danish director Tea Lindeburg’s film, As In Heaven, is a lush and devastating chamber piece, unpicking the dense fabric of motherhood, innocence and superstition. Based on the 1912 Danish novel A Night of Death, and set in 19th century rural Denmark, the film follows Lise (Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl) as she navigates a life-changing event on her home farm. Lindeburg’s film is populated with hordes of boisterous, wild-haired children (Lise’s siblings) and heightened by swathes of bucolic farmland that rustle with spirits of their own. Around these charmed elements swarm sinister undercurrents in the form of the austere elder women, the volatility of Lise’s father, and most pervasive of all, the threat of punishment from God.
MOVIES
News-Herald.com

TIFF 46: ‘Dionne’ hosts many friends, ‘Puny Sorrows’ introduces special cast, and Villeneuve brings along very big ‘Dune’

TORONTO — Any celebrity who knows anything about the Toronto International Film Festival likely has been here and, if so, probably arrived during one of its always-crowded opening weekends. Obviously, this year’s 46th annual event, a mix of live films and digital opportunities, has made a few detours around COVID-19...
TORONTO, OH
moveablefest.com

TIFF 2021 Review: “Montana Story” Lets It All Out in the Open

“The funny thing about not remembering is sometimes you’re better for it, it gets you into trouble,” Mukki (Eugene Brave Rock) tells Cal (Owen Teague) in “Montana Story” as he’s attempting to sell a truck and a trailer to his sister Erin (Haley Lu Richardson). It speaks volumes that he mistakes them for a couple rather than siblings, not because they are affectionate towards each other, but because they look unrelated, which can partially be attributed to having different mothers and also indicative of how disconnected they are when only a day before Cal learns his sister’s been living in New York for the past seven years after she left town and never looked back. Only their father’s impending death could bring the two together, with Cal attempting to make final arrangements in regards to an estate that will ultimately mostly be the province of bankruptcy courts anyway and Erin not making things any easier when besides their estrangement, she insists on keeping the last horse left on the ranch alive when the alternative is putting the 25-year-old thoroughbred to sleep.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Foster in ‘The Survivor’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

A Holocaust film that not only acknowledges moral ambiguity but is completely built around it, Barry Levinson’s The Survivor is the story of a Jew who, in order not to be killed himself, had to beat other Jews to death for the amusement of German officers. Playing the real-life boxer Harry Haft, whose story was told in a book by his son Alan, Ben Foster goes through more than one striking transformation here, changing body and soul while neither shying away from nor overdramatizing the uglier aspects of the man’s life. An unconventionally structured screenplay by Justine Juel Gillmer downplays some...
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

The Starling Review - TIFF 2021

Heading into viewing The Starling, I had to mentally prepare myself. I knew the subject matter would be heavy and full of personal triggers. I also knew that the comedic side of things would likely lighten the mood right before it ripped my heart out, or directly after. I am a sucker for a good dramedy, but I can usually distinguish whether it's my affinity for the genre swaying my opinion, or if the production itself hit all the right marks. The Starling leaves me unsure, which doesn’t necessarily work in its favour.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

TIFF 2021 Review: ‘The Hill Where Lionesses Roar’

A small town, restless teens, and a yearning for something greater. This logline has been the heart of so many American coming-of-age stories we don’t even stop to consider it from another cultural perspective. Set it in a place like Kosovo where hopelessness seems to spring eternal, especially for young, rebellious females, and the formula can only change. Actress-turned-director Luàna Bajrami‘s aptly titled debut The Hill where Lionesses Roar is as full of life as it is a keenly observed look at three young women straining against the home that they love, but is nonetheless holding them back.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Zalava’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

It should be hard to dislike a movie in which one of the first lines of dialogue is “My sheep are possessed!” Unfortunate, then, that the allegorical scare-flick Zalava, Kurdish-Iranian filmmaker Arsalan Amiri’s feature directorial debut, proves so dull and deadening, even at a brief 93 minutes. Set in 1978, on the cusp of the culture-altering Iranian Revolution, the film follows a gendarmerie sergeant named Masoud (Navid Pourfaraj) who is in his last days policing the superstitious residents of the eponymous village. Masoud has the pierce-you-to-the-core stare of a born skeptic; The X-Files’ Dana Scully would think he was a little much....
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

TIFF 2021 - Violet Review

Walking into Violet—the new film from Justine Bateman—I did not know what to expect. From everything I had read about the film before it’s TIFF 2021 premiere, I was sure I was in for a ride, but I did not know just how much of one. Despite some gripes, Olivia Munn and everyone who worked on Violet deliver a shockingly difficult and brutally honest take on self-doubt, anxiety and inner struggle that needs to be experienced.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

TIFF 2021: Last Night in Soho Review

Edgar Wright’s supernatural mystery, Last Night in Soho, is a neon-soaked love letter to the psychological thrillers of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Wright fans expecting more of the silly antics found in Hot Fuzz and Scott Pilgrim will leave the theatre scratching their heads. Those who enjoy eerie thrillers like Suspiria and Don’t Look Now will feel right at home.
BEAUTY & FASHION
cgmagonline.com

Hellbound Review – TIFF 2021

Real life experiences with angels and demons are always interesting horror fodder, but this one takes a slightly different approach to the theme. Following the success of the oft buzzed about Train to Busan, director, Yeon Sang-ho, has adapted his webtoon, The Hell (지옥), into a series for Netflix. Hellbound, the first three episodes which were viewed for this review, adapts the spooky webtoon into a live-action haunting tale about real-life demons landing in the middle of South Korea.
TV & VIDEOS

