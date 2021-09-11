TIFF 2021 Review: ‘All My Puny Sorrows’
There are irreconcilable differences, and then there is what sisters Yoli (Alison Pill) and Elf (Sarah Gadon) face in Michael McGowan’s sobering, but somewhat stilted adaptation of Miriam Toews’ acclaimed novel. The Von Riesen siblings are at loggerheads because one is trying to deny the other the one thing they want most in the world, and for very good reason. That thing is to commit suicide and not be in this world anymore, at all. The film is essentially a tug-of-war, a bookish sparring match as Yoli tries to express to Elf why she musn’t kill herself, while Elf tries to convince her sister to be okay with it.punchdrunkcritics.com
Comments / 0