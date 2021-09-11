My Favorite Alco Black Beast videos and films (2009 to 2021)

Finland’s Tekele Productions, composed of Julia Elomäki, Miia Haavisto, Marja Pihlaja and Tia Talli, will present three new projects at the Finnish Film Affair this year. “Bad Women” will be shown in the Fiction in Progress section, Variety has learned, while Ulla Heikkilä’s “Viva la Vida” – about a Finnish expat family living in southern Spain – and “The Beast Friend” will make their way to Fiction in Development. The latter, described as a “bedtime story for adults,” and set to premiere in 2024, will see director Lauri-Matti Parppei exploring a rather unusual bond forming between a struggling artist and a massive bear.
