Foundation School of Autism - Plano opened Aug. 19 in the former location of Cambridge Academy at 2200 Midway Road, Plano. The tuition-free, early intervention school for students on the autism spectrum serves children in pre-K, kindergarten and first grade. In addition to a certified special education teacher and instructional aide in each classroom, the school also employs an occupational therapist, a speech therapist and a board-certified behavior analyst. The school also has a campus in San Antonio.

PLANO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO