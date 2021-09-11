Anders Has Career Night As Falcons Open Home Slate Against South Alabama
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University football team played their first home game of the 2021 season on Saturday (Sept. 11), falling to the University of South Alabama by a score of 22-19. The Falcons' defense controlled the first half, scoring a safety and returning an interception for a touchdown to give BGSU an 8-6 halftime lead. The Orange and Brown scored a touchdown and field goal in the third quarter to take a 19-12 lead into the final quarter. South Alabama scored a touchdown to tie the game 19-19 with 1:39 remaining. After recovering a fumble, the Jaguars won the game on a 44-yard field goal by Diego Guajardo as time expired.bgsufalcons.com
