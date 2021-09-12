Leona Marie Flannery, of Wilkes-Barre, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, surrounded by family. Born in Sugar Notch, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Leona Cummings Durkin. She was a graduate of St. Leo’s High School, Ashley, and worked as a secretary for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. Leona was a very active member of St. Andrew’s Church, Wilkes-Barre; was past president and member of St. Patrick’s Altar and Rosary Society; and was active with the local American Cancer Society and American Heart Association. She was a Democratic state committee-woman for the 14th Ward, first district for many years and one of the highlights of her life was attending a wine and cheese party with the President and Mrs. Jimmy Carter. In her spare time, she loved to travel, read and spend time with her family.