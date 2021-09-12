Sandy Rifkin
Sandy Rifkin passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, two weeks before her 95th birthday. Born Harriet Sandra August on Sept. 27, 1926, she was the daughter of Frances and Benjamin August. Sandy grew up in Philadelphia, where she excelled in school. She graduated as valedictorian from West Philadelphia High School in 1944. Sandy was a pre-med student at the University of Pennsylvania when she met fellow student, Arnold Rifkin. She graduated from Penn in 1948 and in 1949, married Arnold and moved to Wilkes-Barre.www.citizensvoice.com
