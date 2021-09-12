CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, IN

LEGO's New Fender Stratocaster Set Comes Out Soon and It Is Sick

By Alicia Selin
103GBF
103GBF
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Soon you can build the iconic electric guitar, the Fender Stratocaster, and '65 Princeton amp out of LEGO. The LEGO Fender Stratocaster set comes out in October.

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Princeton, IN
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Guitar#The Fender Stratocaster
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy