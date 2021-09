Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the game’s great players. His brace of goals in Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Ireland made him the highest scorer in men’s international football and underlined his stature. His return to Manchester United promises to bring more style and drama to the Premier League. Exciting things happen when Ronaldo is around.The 36-year-old is not the same player that left Old Trafford for Real Madrid 12 years ago. He is much less mobile and not as dynamic. That is balanced by his wealth of experience. Ronaldo is a much craftier individual who has learnt to marshal his...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO