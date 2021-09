CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Despite a strong performance around the net, the Panthers were unable to find the back of the goal on Senior Day. UNI women's soccer fell 0-1 to South Dakota on Sunday afternoon at the UNI Soccer Field in Cedar Falls. Despite leading the game in shots and having 5 shots on goal, the Panthers weren't able to get past Coyotes goalkeeper Emma Harkleroad. The Coyotes scored the lone goal of the game in the 66th minute of the second half with a shot from midfielder Alexis Mitchell, assisted by midfielder Taylor Cotter.

