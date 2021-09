TCU looks to improve to 2-0 on the season on Saturday as they play host to the Cal Golden Bears. The Frogs are coming off a 45-3 win over Duquesne last week where the Frogs totaled 431 yards of offense with most of their starters playing in just the first half. The Frogs jumped out to a 35-0 lead at the half and the game was shortened to 12-minute quarters in the second half. Cal is coming off a tough 22-17 loss to Nevada last week.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO