CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Queer Sphere 9/10/2021

By Scooter McGee
LSU Reveille
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article9. What Mattered Most-Alternative Version- Ty Herndon.

www.lsureveille.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Hear a New Dancefloor-Ready Remix of Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’

DJ and producer Joel Corry has released a new remix of Nina Simone’s rendition of “Feeling Good,” set to appear on the upcoming Simone collection, Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits and Remixes, out October 29th via Verve Records. Corry puts a decisively contemporary spin on the track, draping all the trappings of a slick pop-house groove — hand claps, rubber band bass hits, airy synths — beneath Simone’s classic vocal performance. Cory’s take on “Feeling Good” is one of seven remixes that will appear on Feeling Good. Other contributions include Hot Chip’s take on “Be My Husband,” Floorplan’s version of “I Put a Spell on You,” and Sofi Tukker’s remix of “Sinnerman.” Riton, Honne, and Rudimental also contributed remixes. Along with the remixes, Feeling Good will boast the original versions of some of Simone’s most classic tracks, including “Mississippi Goddam,” “Strange Fruit,” “I Loves You Porgy,” and “Black Is the Color of My True Love’s Hair.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

In 2004, Rolling Stone published its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. It’s one of the most widely read stories in our history, viewed hundreds of millions of times on this site. But a lot has changed since 2004; back then the iPod was relatively new, and Billie Eilish was three years old. So we’ve decided to give the list a total reboot. To create the new version of the RS 500 we convened a poll of more than 250 artists, musicians, and producers — from Angelique Kidjo to Zedd, Sam Smith to Megan Thee Stallion, M. Ward to Bill Ward — as well as figures from the music industry and leading critics and journalists. They each sent in a ranked list of their top 50 songs, and we tabulated the results.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

'Pokémon 25: The Album' to Release in October 2021

The Pokémon Company International and Universal Music Group have announced an October 15 release date for its upcoming compilation project, Pokémon 25: The Album. The record is a celebration of Pokémon‘s 25th anniversary, which Post Malone kicked off with his version of “Only Wanna Be with You.” Other artists who are set to contribute are Katy Perry, Lil Yachty, J Balvin, Vince Staples, Tierra Whack and more.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
LSU Reveille

Bedside Radio 9/13/21

It's been a while! After a hurricane and Labor Day weekend, I'm glad to be back and hoping no one is feeling too stressed. If you are, I hope I can at least take some of that away with these calming tunes. Enjoy!. Mumma Don’t Tell by Leifur James. Virtual...
MUSIC
Colorado Springs Independent

Durand Jones & The Indications put a new spin on deep soul

For Durand Jones & The Indications, the past two weeks should have been cause for celebration. With a two-month headlining tour on the horizon, the Bloomington, Indiana-based soul revivalists were busy rehearsing songs from their new album Private Space and fielding interviews from critics who are hailing it as one of the year’s best releases.
MUSIC
Billboard

See Jennifer Hudson Celebrate 40th Birthday With Her Own Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Jennifer Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday with a very special (identical) guest: her new wax figure in Madame Tussauds in New York. Madame Tussauds unveiled the new figure during Hudson's party at New York's SUMMIT One Vanderbilt with her close friends, family and, well, her wax self. The figure, which was created by a team of artists in London over the museum's standard six-month period, is now exclusively on display in the popular wax museum in Times Square. Hudson's statue is wearing the Galvan Vera velvet gown that the superstar wore at the 2019 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of Denzel Washington when she performed "A Change Is Gonna Come," as well as Christian Louboutin heels Hudson herself donated.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mraz
Person
Melissa Etheridge
Person
Janelle Monae
Person
Ty Herndon
Person
Colbie Caillat
Person
Jill Sobule
Person
Caroline Rose
Person
Keiynan Lonsdale
Person
Todrick Hall
Person
Rina Sawayama
Kerrang

Album review: Dana Dentata – Pantychrist

For those whose Latin is a little rusty, ​‘Dentata’ means ​‘toothed’, and this debut album from former Dentata member Dana Dentata certainly packs plenty of bite. Everything about it seems to be confrontational, in fact, from a title that skirts just the right side of ridiculousness, to tracks that smash the listener in the face over and over again. But in a good, occasionally bizarre and always intriguing way.
MUSIC
The Independent

Lil Nas X announces new album Montero with pregnancy photo shoot

Lil Nas X has announced the release date for his new album Montero with a pregnancy photo shoot, calling it his “baby”.The 22-year-old rapper, who released the song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in March, told People that he’s releasing his new project on 17 September. In the photoshoot, Nas X is seen dressed in a white satin robe with a flower crown and a baby bump. “SURPRISE!” he captioned the image. “I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy Montero is due 17 September 2021.” The “Industry Baby” singer revealed that he came...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queer#Pillow Queens#Immaterial Sophie 4#Tightrope#Control Snail Mail#Song Elton Jogn
mixmag.net

Angel-Ho's new album ‘A Time To Die’ is out now

Angel-Ho's new album ‘A Time To Die’ is out now via N.A.A.F.I. Garnering critical acclaim for their previous work, Angel-Ho is bravely communicating the complexities of queerness in an African setting, aiming to challenge the conventions of gender and sexuality through audio-visual performance. Read this next: Taahliah's fearless creativity fuses...
MUSIC
papermag.com

Deb Never Strips Down for Calvin Klein

LA-based singer-songwriter Deb Never's unique sound of grunge and hip-hop is both moody yet honest, a reflection of her effortlessly cool persona. She just came off from performing in Brooklyn and her new EP Where Have All the Flowers Gone? has been met with critical acclaim. The video campaign you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Elton John Recruits Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, More For The Lockdown Sessions

Elton John has announced that he will be releasing his new album, "The Lockdown Sessions," featuring collaborations that he recorded remotely with a number of music stars over the past 18 months. The record will be hitting stores on October 22nd and includes collaborations from Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, Pearl...
MUSIC
Parade

Wendy Williams, Jeff Bridges, Melissa Joan Hart and Other Celebs, Politicians & Athletes Who've Contracted COVID-19

The world has been weathering a global pandemic since early 2020, and during that time, scores of high-profile celebrities have counted themselves among the millions and millions of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The virus doesn’t play favorites, affecting royals, athletes and Hollywood stars alike; it also has been affecting the fully vaccinated as “breakthrough” coronavirus cases, despite still being extremely rare, pop up more and more.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy