1123 Broad Hill Trce, Henrico, VA 23233
Make sure to check out the 4k video & 3D tour of this home - You are going to fall in love with this gorgeous, almost new townhome in the heart of Short Pump. This home features an open floor plan on the second level which includes a living room, dining area, half bath, and the beautiful kitchen with enormous quartz island, stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry! The ground floor boasts a large rec room/flex space with a half bath & a walkout rear patio with a private backyard thanks to the heavily wooded area behind the home. Last but not least, the third floor includes a spacious primary bedroom with two walk-in closets & a well-appointed en-suite bathroom, laundry, two additional bedrooms, and a hall bath. Other notable features include a private rear deck off the second floor, attached 2 car garage, tankless hot water heater. Best of all, this home is walkable to everything within West Broad Marketplace which includes Wegmans, Aldi, Cabella's, and more. Schedule your showing today!richmond.com
