1123 Broad Hill Trce, Henrico, VA 23233

Natural light, more space, larger back yard; yep, it's an end unit! Walk into a large living room, tall ceilings, and wood floors. The living room opens to a dining room with a bay window. The spacious kitchen is just off the dining room, making this a great place for entertaining! The kitchen has a large pantry and a perfectly sized island. The counter space is not lacking in this kitchen! You can even fit a table on the other side of the room. The laundry is located under the stairs, it's a huge area with a lot of storage space! The primary bedroom is upstairs. The ceilings are vaulted with tons of natural light pouring in. The carpet feels soft on your feet. The walk-in closet has a closet system installed making to most of the wall space it has to offer! The on-suite has a double vanity so you don't have to share and a great tub/shower combo to soak in. There are 2 other bedrooms upstairs with larger closets, great for offices or bedrooms! A good-sized bathroom is easily accessed from the hall. Outside you have a large lot that's partially fenced and a detached shed. This townhome is very convenient to downtown, 295, 64, and 95. Minutes from everything.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO