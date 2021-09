It’s been a few years since we’ve seen Tom Hardy as both Eddie Brock and Venom. But finally, later this year, he’ll return in the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The movie’s villain, Carnage, was teased at the end of the first movie. We were introduced to Woody Harrelson as Cletus Cassady, a serial killer locked away in prison. Comic book fans know that Cletus Cassady becomes the host for the symbiote known as Carnage. And of course, the title and the trailer for the movie confirmed that Carnage will indeed be the villain of the film.

