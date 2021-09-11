CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Islamophobia Continues To Follow Him In The Years Since 9/11

wvxu.org
 5 days ago

As we continue to remember the events of September 11, we're going to hear from two people whose lives were changed by that day in profound ways. The first is Imam Khalid Latif. He was an undergraduate at New York University on 9/11. He and his classmates ran out of class in time to see the second plane fly into the World Trade Center. Almost immediately, he says, he could sense people treating him differently. A few days later, when he went home to New Jersey, his father tried to prepare him for what came next.

www.wvxu.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
RELIGION
KIMT

How Islamophobia has evolved since the 9-11 terrorist attacks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Islamophobia, or the irrational fear of, aversion to, or discrimination against Islam and people who practice the religion, has roots in America dating back to slavery. After September 11, 2001, America's Islamophobia intensified in the wake of the terrorist attacks. As the nation commemorates the 20 year anniversary of 9-11, KIMT News 3 examines how Islamophobia has changed over the past two decades.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#September 11 Attacks#The World Trade Center#Muslim American#Hijab#Homeland Security#Covid#The Islamic Center At Nyu
Teen Vogue

Islamophobia Shaped the Lives of Muslim American Students After 9/11

Earlier this year, the United Nations released a report that highlighted the rise of Islamophobia and surveillance of Muslims worldwide. U.S. politicians may scratch their heads over the cause of their nation’s Islamophobia, but one significant date looms overhead: As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, Muslim Americans who were students in 2001 tell Teen Vogue that the xenophobia and Islamophobia that surfaced in response to those attacks is still with us. The anti-Muslim sentiment and white supremacy that shaped their young adulthoods, and was stoked so successfully by former president Donald Trump, can substantially be traced to that day.
RELIGION
CharlotteObserver.com

Charlotte imam shares first-hand experiences with Islamophobia post 9/11

Charlotte Muslim Community Center imam John Ederer has an analogy he uses when describing what it felt like to be Muslim after the 9/11 attacks. “Imagine if when the Klu Klux Klan was in its heyday and had 2 million followers and influence over the police and believed that Christ had called them to do this. Imagine if someone just honed in and focused on the fact that they were Christian and constantly broadcasted that message in a place where Christianity was a minority. Imagine what people would have thought?,” Ederer said, comparing the extremist Isamist group ISIS to the KKK extremist Christian group.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MSNBC

How the U.S. has changed in 20 years since 9/11 attack

Historian Joanne Freeman, Eugene Robinson and Jonathan Alter join Jonathan Capehart to discuss what’s happened to our politics and culture in the 20 years since the country unified after the attack on September 11, but is fiercely divided today in the face of a pandemic and the violent attack at the Capitol on January 6.Sept. 11, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
Dayton Daily News

Local Muslims mourn 9/11 tragedy, combat lingering Islamophobia

Dayton-area Muslims say they have mourned the tragedy of Sept. 11 like their fellow Americans for the past 20 years as they also have struggled with an onslaught of hate for them that still persists. “One of the hardest things about Sept. 11 for every Muslim American is the bigotry,”...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
New Castle News

In 20 years since 9/11 attacks, nation remains forever changed

The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, shattered our nation’s sense of security, horrified the nation and the world and killed 2,977 innocent people. The horror and grief caused by 19 suicidal terrorists inspired an immediate outpouring of patriotic fervor. It also produced a sense of dread over when and where the next attack might come.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bradford Era

VP Harris, mourners mark 20 years since 9/11

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was joined by former President George W. Bush and his wife at a memorial service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
SHANKSVILLE, PA
The Conversation U.S.

American Muslims are at high risk of suicide -- 20 years post-9/11, the links between Islamophobia and suicide remain unexplored

This year, 9/11 holds a dual significance for Americans across the country. It not only marked the 20th anniversary of the tragic events and lives lost since Sept. 11, 2001, but also National Suicide Prevention Awareness Week. For American Muslims who are both victims of increased rates of Islamophobic violence and survivors of suicide attempts, this juxtaposition is especially stark. In the field of public health, Islamophobia is recognized as akin to racism in how it leads to negative physical and psychological health outcomes. But this definition misses the crucial elements of structural violence and social stigma that underlie the...
RELIGION
fox5ny.com

Security changes in the years since 9/11

The series of events that unfolded on September 11 and America's involvement in the war on terror afterwards have forever changed our attitudes about safety and security. Two decades later, the nation is still working to ensure an attack of that magnitude never happens again.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lima News

US marks 20 years since 9/11

NEW YORK — Millions of people solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the dead, invoking the heroes and taking stock of the aftermath just weeks after the bloody end of the Afghanistan war that was launched in response to the terror attacks. The ceremony at ground...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
indybay.org

20 years since 9/11 and the “war on terror”

Today marks 20 years since the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, in which two hijacked planes were flown into New York City’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and a fourth into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought to wrest control from the hijackers. In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed, the largest number of violent deaths on a single day on American soil since the Civil War.
POLITICS
Belief.Net

Have Politics Replaced Religion in America?

We’ve always known America to be a religiously devout democracy, even more so than other Western democracies. Yet, religion is declining at a rapid pace, changing the religious landscape. The overarching conclusion we can take away from American religion over the past few decades is that fewer people identify with an established religious tradition each year, and the “religious nones” continue to grow. Ryan Burge, a political scientist at Eastern Illinois University, explains that nearly two-thirds of people raised as nones are still nones, even in adulthood, meaning the retention rate is high. We are now seeing second and third-generation nones.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy