As UK travellers wait to see what changes the government will make to the “traffic light” system, The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder has made his predictions.“The UK’s travel restrictions make us a laughing stock abroad – but they are also crippling airlines and holiday firms.“Assuming the leaks are correct and the whole ludicrous system is to be dismantled, the industry will naturally be relieved – but will also demand to know why the government made going abroad so difficult for so long.“The current restrictions aren’t just making holidaymakers jumpy about booking – they are also destroying inbound tourism...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO