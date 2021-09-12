A Week 1 delight for Jets fans: New QB Zach Wilson vs. former QB Sam Darnold

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold almost shared a quarterback room in the Jets training center. On Sunday, they will be sharing the spotlight. Wilson, the prized rookie quarterback whom the Jets drafted second overall, will make his NFL debut inside Bank of America Stadium. Darnold, the Jets’ former franchise quarterback whom they drafted third overall in 2018, will make making his Carolina Panthers’ debut and face his former team for the first time.

