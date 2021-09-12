A Week 1 delight for Jets fans: New QB Zach Wilson vs. former QB Sam Darnold

The New York Jets had high hopes for Sam Darnold when the franchise selected the former USC quarterback in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, taking him with the No. 3 overall pick. But the door was officially shut on the Darnold era of Jets football earlier in the year when team traded Darnold to the Carolina Panthers before later taking Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO