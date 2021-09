In a new interview with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", former SEPULTURA and current SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera spoke about his love of METALLICA, in particular the "Black Album," which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When I was a kid, I had long hair, and my cousin was trying to get me to go straight, to be a 'normal' citizen. So he wanted me to cut my hair. So he offered to buy me any imported record I wanted if I cut my hair. So I picked 'Ride The Lightning'. So I cut my hair, I got 'Ride The Lightning', the hair grew back and I scored an amazing record.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO