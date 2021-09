MALIBU, Calif. — With an electric crowd making noise in Firestone Fieldhouse for the first time since March 2020 on Friday night, senior Rachel Ahrens became the 21st Pepperdine women's volleyball player to reach 1,000 kills as the #22 Waves fell to #9 Washington in four sets. Although the Waves answered a 25-16 first set loss with a 25-22 second set win, the Huskies powered through the remaining sets 25-12, 25-19 to come away with the victory to open the 23rd annual Pepperdine Asics Classic.

