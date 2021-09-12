CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Mercer Coach Drew Cronic Said After Losing to Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhtiZ_0btTC7MW00

Although Mercer scored its first points in four meetings with Alabama, the Bears took a 48-14 loss to the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

Here's some of what Mercer head coach Drew Cronic said during his postgame press conference:

“It’s an honor to be here. You go into a game like this, and you just want to find small victories and find ways to improve. I think we're going to find that. Obviously, when you’re playing against a team like that, everything is magnified, every mistake you make is magnified. But I appreciate where kids can fight the battle and find ways to make a few plays, and I felt like we left some things out there, I really do. When you play a team like that, you have one positive thing happen and then you take a step backwards.

“The first half we couldn't put anything together. Our defense held them a couple times in the redzone, made them kick field goals and that showed a little character right there. The main thing for us is we wanted to walk out of here today feeling like we gained ground and made improvements and didn't lose any momentum.

“My second year here, I really believe in these kids. I believe in this football team, and our ability to go play in the Southern Conference and have some success. I wanted to walk out of here feeling like we took a step in that direction. We're proud of the kids. I'm sure we're going to find some stuff that had nothing to do with Alabama that was screwed up. Okay. But then there's going to be some times when a big dude just whips you and it's all you can do to stay just to stay in front of them, you know, so all those things are reality. We will live in reality, and at the same time it's never okay to lose. We are going to expect to win every time we show up. I want to turn on the film. I’m going to watch it on the bus on the way back. I can't wait to watch it. I'm going to watch it, I’m going to grade it, and we're going to come in Monday and get better. We’re going to work one day at a time and see how good we can get.”

On what some positives and challenges were from today:

“Put yourself out there and continue to compete against those kids and learn that when I do things the right way, I give myself an opportunity to be successful. That’s what we talked about. I don’t blow smoke at them. I tell them the truth. They’re better than us. They’re the best team in the country. Can you go hang in there? Can you go show them that you belong in the same field as them and find ways to get it done and make some plays? I felt like some kids did that. I’m sure I’m going to turn on the film, and I’ll be pissed off about some things because there were some things that we screwed up that had nothing to do with them.”

On moving forward preparing for Furman:

“Let's go have a good workout on Monday, and then Tuesday we'll have a good practice; and just take it one day at a time and get better. That's all.”

AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
