The captain's picks have all been made for the 2021 Ryder Cup, but one former captain was pretty vocal on Wednesday about a potential personnel change. Paul Azinger weighed in on comments Brooks Koepka made about the biennial event in a recent interview with Golf Digest. In the interview, Koepka talked about the challenges—both on and off the course—of a Ryder Cup where "you go from an individual sport all the time to a team sport one week a year."

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO