Waverly, NE

Toast to Imagination returns for third year at Waverly Community Library

By From Staff Reports
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAVERLY – The Waverly Community Library and its patrons will be toasting to imagination for the third year this fall. The library will be hosting one of its main fundraisers A Toast to Imagination on Sept. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Deer Springs Winery. Tickets for the event are $30 and include one glass of wine, hors d’oeuvres from Parker’s Smokehouse and music from father-daughter-duo Spok’s Foster Daughter, Library Board Member Kris Bohac said.

