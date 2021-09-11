Toast to Imagination returns for third year at Waverly Community Library

WAVERLY – The Waverly Community Library and its patrons will be toasting to imagination for the third year this fall. The library will be hosting one of its main fundraisers A Toast to Imagination on Sept. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Deer Springs Winery. Tickets for the event are $30 and include one glass of wine, hors d’oeuvres from Parker’s Smokehouse and music from father-daughter-duo Spok’s Foster Daughter, Library Board Member Kris Bohac said.