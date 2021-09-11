CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thatcher holds off Pima in defensive battle

By News Director
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIMA – It took a well-camoflauged play and a Herculean individual effort to get points on the board, but Thatcher managed to do just that to defeat Pima on the road in a fierce defensive battle. They say football is a game of inches. Well, a bounce here and slip...

Cody Jones
