Edward Joseph Seppi died peacefully in his home in Portola Valley, California, on August 30, 2021, attended by his daughter, Cindy, and close friend Julie Tremelling. Ed was born in Price, Utah, on December 16, 1930 to Joseph and Fortunata Seppi, both of whom had immigrated from Ruffre, Italy. He grew up in Provo, Utah, where his parents owned a small store and gas station. His father died when Ed was just 13. To help his mother and twin brothers, Ned and Ernest, who were only 5, Ed became the point person for the store, bicycling throughout Provo to make deliveries, transact business at the bank, and buy goods to resell in the store.