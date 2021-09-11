CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Money Matters: How to prepare for the holidays like an accountant

Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, Americans collectively spent an estimated $167 billion on holiday shopping, according to a NerdWallet survey. While this was less than the $184 million Americans planned to spend in 2019, “it’s not the spending dive you might expect in this year of financial precarity.”. Clearly, holiday spending is a...

www.heraldextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Score#Credit Report#Coupons#Americans#Nerdwallet#Investopedia#Honey#Rakuten#Camelizer#Invisiblehand
marthastewart.com

How to Maximize Your Retirement Accounts

While you are saving for retirement, you want to maximize each of your accounts. It's easy to forget about them when amounts are withdrawn from your paycheck automatically before you ever see that money, but it's important to pay close attention to your your 401(k) and Roth IRA accounts; in order to make the most of them, you need to understand their status. "Maximizing your retirement accounts will ensure you won't have to rely on social security benefits after retirement. It will also help you live comfortably as a retiree without becoming a burden for your family," explains Jill Gonzalez, an analyst at WalletHub. "Maximizing your retirement accounts means you will be able to build a nest egg that can withstand things like inflation, or market turbulence. This translates into having enough money through retirement to sustain the lifestyle you choose." Ahead, Gonzalez explains how.
BUSINESS
NebraskaTV

Money Matters: Watching out for scholarship scams

OMAHA, Neb. — As you or your kids prepare to head to college, be aware. Scammers are looking to make a buck while you look for ways to fund your education. We spoke to BBB's Josh Planos to discuss what to look for, and what to avoid, when looking for scholarships.
OMAHA, NE
Fox 59

Money Matters - Advantage of the Exchange-Traded Fund

Money Matters - Advantage of the Exchange-Traded Fund. 125 employees leave IU Health over COVID-19 vaccine mandate. MasterChef winner Kelsey Murphy explains the headbands. RAW: UPS driver caught on camera nearly hitting three kids getting off school bus in McCordsville. ISDH COVID-19 data for September 16, 2021. Kelsey Murphy joins...
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Amazon
spectrumnews1.com

Employers step up recruiting to prepare for busy holidays

OHIO — From competitive sign-on bonuses to store discounts, employers across the nation are offering up major perks to attract seasonal employees ahead of the busy holiday shopping rush. Retailers expect strong holiday sales. The consulting firm KPMG predicts a 7% hike in consumer purchases compared to 2020. Finding added...
OHIO STATE
FOX2now.com

Money Matters Monday with Belger Financial Group

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are several factors that can lead to a successful retirement, but one of the most important, and often overlooked, are your taxes. Joining me now is Greg Belger. Greg is the president of Belger Financial Group, a local firm that focuses on preparing people for a successful retirement.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Refinery29

How To Save Money When You Really, Really Like To Shop

For a long time, I had resigned myself to the idea that I would never be great with money. Why? Because I like shopping too much. I even remember watching Confessions of a Shopaholic and thinking I could relate despite having zero credit card debt, let alone the amount Rebecca Bloomwood had.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy