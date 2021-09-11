CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Letter: Let’s revise an article of faith

Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Utah, many folks frequently repeat an article of faith that reads, “We believe in obeying, honoring, and sustaining the law.” This policy undoubtedly reflects the true sentiments of LDS believers. This particular article of faith also suggests that early LDS leaders were desirous of convincing government leaders of the...

www.heraldextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

This pastor will sign a religious exemption for vaccines if you donate to his church

"He's not really selling a religious exemption, he's selling a bogus idea that you need one." A pastor is encouraging people to donate to his Tulsa church so they can become an online member and get his signature on a religious exemption from coronavirus vaccine mandates. The pastor, Jackson Lahmeyer, is a 29-year-old small-business owner running in the Republican primary challenge to Sen. James Lankford in 2022.
RELIGION
Rappahannock News

Letter: Move aside, complacency. Let’s welcome change

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Complacency is rarely a good thing. In recent conversations I’ve heard here, some people acknowledge that our population has diminished, that fewer and fewer children attend our schools each year, and that we have a population with more and more older folks. However, I then do not hear any discussion about how to reverse the trends. Sort of an “it is what it is” lackadaisical attitude. Yet, some express a yearning for days “when there were more children playing” (in various locations, including the Town of Washington), never seeming to connect the dots for the reasons why changes have occurred.
FACEBOOK
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Let's use our words to uplift, not upbraid

To the editor -- I have been saddened when reading letters to the editor of late. It seems that several people -- writing seemingly from places of health and security -- are using their words not to give thanks for their prosperity, but rather to wish death and destruction on others, including on those who may be in unfortunate circumstances.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Always remember 9/11 tragedy, but let’s not relive it

Regarding “Readers from across nation remember, reflect on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks” (Sept. 8): Never forget. Those are important words that we all should adhere to. Letter: To avoid unwanted pregnancies, avoid sexual relations. Letter: Writer claiming ‘communism’ doesn’t know communism. Letter: Society lets men make sexual mistakes, but...
SOCIETY
Longview Daily News

Letter: Letter's response was unexpected

My most recent letter to The Daily News, "One-party control not good for state" has caused quite a stir. I did not expect the backlash it has generated. So (my favorite word), here are a couple of points I want to make: 1.) In the article all I did was point out the long-standing Democrat Party control of Washington politics which goes back at least 30 years. 2). I never implied a political position favoring Republicans over Democrats or vise-versa.
POLITICS
lstribune.net

The Evidence of Faith’s Substance

Subject: 20th Anniversary of 9/11: Our Fire Fighters – Honor & Glory to God through Personal Sacrifice. Isaiah 50:7b “I have set My face like a flint, and I know I will not be ashamed.”. “’Ready, set, go!’ We ran to the front door of the World Trade Center, and...
RELIGION
Daily Record

Letter: Let's not forget the 9/11 attacks, lower your flag to half staff

This 9/11 marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the U.S.A. at the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. The fourth plane diverted to Cleveland and heading back to the Capitol was commandeered by patriots and plunged to earth at Shanksville, Pennyslvania. Let us not forget the 3,000 lives lost...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic
Gladwin County Record

Let's work

Throughout history there appears to be two ways of believing about the competence of regular people. During the Revolutionary War, those that sided with King George of England thought that if common people were left to their own devices that the world would be in chaos. This group felt that the common people would destroy themselves and everybody else. The other group, the American colonists, had an opposing view which said that common people, if left to themselves would manage quite well and even prosper. Interestingly, Henry David Thoreau in his writing, “On the Duty of Civil Disobedience,” stated that the government that governs least, governs best and that the government that doesn’t govern at all is even better.
AMERICAS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Let us never forget 9/11: Letters

We all remember where we were the morning of September 11, 2001. A documentary that I recently viewed brought that to mind. Those 2,977 people went to work that morning and never came home. We need to remember and honor those brave souls by listening to each other, stopping the finger pointing, keeping an open mind; the “other side” might have a good idea. We all have one thing in common: We are each a member of the human race, and loved by our Creator. Let’s remember to be kind and tolerant toward each other. A fitting tribute.
LONG BEACH, CA
Fosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Let the legal games begin

When Texas passed its new antiabortion law, it left enforcement up to anyone not employed by the state. It gave anyone anywhere the right to sue anyone they thought might be doing anything which would assist a woman in getting an abortion after she was more than 6 weeks pregnant. Five members of the Supreme Court voted to let the law stay in effect until appeals made their way slowly to them.
LAW
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Let's take Alan Jones' logic one step further

To the editor -- Alan Jones writes in a letter to the editor published on 9/2/21: “People who go to the ER with the coronavirus should be sent home if they do not have a virus shot card …. "Hospital beds should be saved for sick people who did all...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Sidney Herald

Let's be wise

I formerly led a congregation in Cody, Wyoming. One of the ministries I was tasked with upon arriving in Cody was to form a high school group. This particular congregation had never had a high school group. Offering a meal and conversation I was able to get ten females to show up. After an engaging brainstorming session, we had made some goals; 1) to go on a mission and 2) to be faithful in mission by first engaging in weekly bible study. This is how the group, “The Sophia’s” came to be. They named themselves “The Sophia’s” after, learning in bible study, that “Sophia” means wisdom, and in the original language is also a feminine word. They really grabbed onto the idea that, they, has high school girls, were both feminine and we were gaining wisdom through the study of scripture; they liked the idea, at their age of being “wise.”
CODY, WY
The Bronx Chronicle

Al’s Article

Twenty years have passed since the horrific attacks on the World Trade Center and I remember the day as if it were yesterday. The nation was touch, we were all New Yorkers that day, as we mourned the senseless loss of innocent lives. We learned a great lesson in the days and months that followed. We learned that there is evil in this world that is bent on the destruction of our American way of life. More important we learned that despite our differences we came together as a nation when our way of life was threatened. In my lifetime we were never more united than we were on 9-11. We watch in horror as our first responders rushed into burning buildings to help their fellow man, regardless of the race or religion. Nothing else mattered – people were in trouble. The following days and weeks saw an outpouring of patriotism I have never witnessed before nor since. People helping each other cope with devastating losses. People volunteering at the site of the devastation to sift through the rubble in hopes of finding survivors or remains so families could find closure; unfortunately, the intense heat left little to find. Blood banks were inundated with people donating blood, people donated money to help those affected by the tragedy, stores donated food and water for the workers and ordinary people volunteered to hand out the donations. Patriotism was evident by the massive display of American flags all over this country. “It was the best of times; it was the worst of times” Dicken’s words ring so true. The two thousand nine hundred and ninety-six people who lost their lives brought us together as one nation united, not divided by political ideology, race, religion, or country of origin. Let that be their legacy, one that binds us together in love for one another.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Let's get real about our racism

Someone once said: “White people don’t mind being racist, they just don’t want others to think they are.”. The Saratoga Springs Police Department, Safety Commissioner and Council sure make clear that when people call white folks out on our racism, white people have no shame. Without John Lewis' “good trouble” or MLK 's“creative tension,” there will be no real racial reckoning. And without that there will be no racial reconciliation or healing.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Letter: Let's focus on unity

Focus on unity. We need to remember that there are outstanding Democrats and Republicans. God loves us all. Pay careful attention to your own problems and words, for then you will get the satisfaction of a complete life well done. Don't blame others and don't criticize them for failures. Praise God for our magnificent country, and God loves all people, regardless of their mistakes.
LUBBOCK, TX
Rappahannock News

Letter: Let’s not panic about COVID-19

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Quite a few years ago, when I was participating in a seminar, the really excellent instructor halted me in the midst of my presentation because I was getting a bit wound up. “Stop!” she quietly stated, then continued when that got my attention (!), “take a deep breath through your nose, hold it 5 seconds, and blow out through your mouth. Do this 5 times to calm down.”
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy