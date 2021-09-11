CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU Notebook: Soccer, volleyball, cross country log victories

Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 22 BYU defeated Missouri Saturday night 7-4 in a thrilling goal-packed match, hosting the Tigers at South Field for the first time in program history. BYU started the half in control of the ball, keeping it on Mizzou’s half of the field. Sophomore midfielder Brecken Mozingo took the first shot of the game, putting it right on goal forcing the Tiger’s goalkeeper Sophia Worth to make the save. Sophomore midfielder Kendell Petersen quickly followed with a shot being converted for a corner.

