BYU Notebook: Soccer, volleyball, cross country log victories

The Knoxville Volleyball Squad for the second straight week, lost a 2-0 lead and fell to Davis County on Tuesday night. The Panthers won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-23, but fell in the final three sets to the Mustangs 25-23, 25-20, and 15-13. The Panthers were again plagued with hitting errors as they made 36. Kira Deaver was perfect in 17 service attempts with three aces while Brittany Bacorn had a good all around match with 23 digs, 20 assists, and 16 kills. Knoxville falls to 5-4 on the season and 0-2 in the South Central Conference. The Panthers are off until next Tuesday when they travel to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO